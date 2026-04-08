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'Patching just isn't working:' Brentwood Place residents demanding road repairs
BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday, the EBR Metro Council took the next steps in approving this year's road work, approving a contract for construction project supervision and inspection of the list of upcoming street projects.
Agenda documents show the road work list includes nearly 350 roads which span 133 miles. Cost estimates put the year-worth of work just under $25,000,000.
Neighbors in the Brentwood Place subdivision spoke to WBRZ before the vote, saying they had asked for their roads to be resurfaced for years.
"Patching is not going to get it, you know? Patching just isn't working. After it rains, the patches come up," resident George Millican said. "The roads haven't been overlaid in years."
Metro Councilman Anthony Kenney told WBRZ, he is keeping an eye on Brentwood Place and other roads in his district.
"We are tracking everybody's neighborhoods and everybody's concerns. It takes time, progress takes time," he said.
EBR Transportation and Drainage Director Fred Raiford spoke at the meeting. He said the contract involved the parish's asphalt management program, which the council must vote to renew each year.
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"We want to make sure the things being done out there are done correctly. We have inspectors, very good inspectors, and we also have people who help manage the overall program, so we can facilitate and move the projects where we need them to be," Raiford said.
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