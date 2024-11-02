73°
Dunham beats Episcopal to claim 8-2A title
BATON ROUGE - The Dunham football team earned an 18-0 win over Episcopal Friday night to claim the 8-2A district title.
The Tigers scored the first points of the game in the second quarter with an Elijah Haven rushing touchdown. Dunham scored two more touchdowns in the second half to keep their undefeated season alive.
The Tigers (9-0, 4-0) end their regular season with Slaughter Community Charter next Friday, November 8.
Episcopal (7-2, 3-1) ends the regular season at Capitol next Friday.
