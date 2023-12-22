68°
'Dukes of Hazzard' actor John Schneider reportedly visited by Secret Service after threatening president
Actor John Schneider is reportedly the subject of an investigation under the Secret Service after posting a now-deleted message on social media website X that President Biden should be "publicly hung," according to People Magazine.
"Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung," the post said. "Your son too. Your response is...? Sincerely, John Schneider."
People Magazine reports that the Secret Service has opened an investigation into his statements.
