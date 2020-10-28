80°
Due to Zeta, USPS temporarily suspends retail delivery services in parts of Southeastern La

1 hour 45 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, October 28 2020 Oct 28, 2020 October 28, 2020 11:07 AM October 28, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE – United States Postal Service (USPS) is temporarily suspending operations in certain areas of southeast Louisiana due to Hurricane Zeta. 

In an emailed press release, the organization explained that operations at all Post Offices within the following three-Digit ZIP Codes will be temporarily suspended on Wednesday, October 28: 

700

701

703

704

USPS says it will continue to provide updates to keep the public informed about mail delivery and retail operations.

Please click here for additional information.

