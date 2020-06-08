Due to Cristobal, LSU's football team will begin voluntary workouts Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Just as the threat posed by novel coronavirus began to diminish and LSU's football team were poised to begin their workouts, Cristobal swooped in with yet another threat, changing the athlete's plans.

As Cristobal approached the gulf south, the LSU tigers were forced to delay the start of voluntary workouts until Tuesday morning.

The entire university is closed on Monday, as are government offices and many other businesses, due to the threat posed by Cristobal.

LSU had planned to begin workouts Monday, the first day Southeastern Conference schools can hold voluntary workouts, but it postponed its start date because of the campus closure.

According to The Advocate, voluntary workouts mark a critical step toward the beginning of football season. Players may train with strength and conditioning coaches, but they cannot partake in required football activities.

The university's football players returned to campus last Monday, June 1 after spending nearly three months at home while schools across the country were shut down.

The players trained with remote guidance from strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt, who provided manuals with various training regimens. Moffitt expects 85% of the team to return in-shape.

During voluntary workouts, LSU can’t exceed 20 players in the weight room at one time. The strength and conditioning staff will divide the team into six groups, staggering the amount of people in the facility throughout the day.

“One group is going to be people that were able to do everything we wanted them to do,” Moffitt said. “There's going to be another group of people that were not able to do anything. I have to determine who those people are, and I'm going to have to train them differently.”

When players arrived on campus, the school administered COVID-19 antibody tests. It will not use PCR tests unless someone exhibits symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

Instead of constant testing, LSU will focus on daily screening to limit the spread of coronavirus. Players, coaches and staff will have their temperatures tested at designated entry points to the football operations building, and they will answer a CDC questionnaire about their health.

LSU expects those around the facility to practice physical distancing, regularly wash hands and use a face mask. It believes it can keep players healthier than they were at home. At the same time, LSU can take a necessary step for football season.

Under Moffitt's supervision, LSU can train its players so they're ready when and if football practice begins later this summer.

Though Moffitt will have to change some aspects of the exercise routine, he can provide in-person instruction again.

"Everything is going to be modified," Moffitt said. "I think to some degree, everything we were accustomed to doing pre-COVID is going to be different for all of us, no matter what our job is and what we do in life. Things are going to be different."