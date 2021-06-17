DSNAP applications open for some La. residents affected by May flooding

BATON ROUGE - The state received federal approval to take applications from households that need food security in the wake of last month's severe flooding.

The areas approved for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program include the following zip codes:

Ascension Parish : 70734, 70737, 70769

Calcasieu Parish : 70601, 70605, 70607, 70615

East Baton Rouge Parish : 70802, 70805, 70808, 70809, 70810, 70815, 70816, 70817, 70819

Iberville Parish : 70764, 70776, 70780, 70788

Lafayette Parish : 70501, 70503, 70506, 70507, 70520

Applications will be accepted from Monday, June 21 to Friday, June 25.

To apply for benefits call the LAHelpU Customer Service Center, 1-888-524-3578 (select language, then press 3-3-1), between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Applicants can also preregister online at dcfs.la.gov/preregister.

Residents who received SNAP benefits for May 2021 are not eligible for DSNAP and should not apply. Residents who began to receive SNAP benefits effective June 2021 may be eligible.