Drying out by the end of Wednesday

The word of the day is clearing. The showers are coming to an end.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The bulk of the heavy rain is passed, but there will be on and off light showers through the morning hours. In the afternoon, daytime heating may power up a thunderstorm or two across the area. However, now that the front is passed, some cooler air is moving in. Afternoon highs will be capped in the 70s today and we will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s tonight.

Up Next: Thursday will be a bit muggy to start with temperatures in the upper 70s and we will continue to watch clouds and moisture move to the south. By the afternoon the humidity will be noticeably low. Early Friday morning, temperatures will be in the 50s due to the low humidity. Friday afternoon will start us on a steady warm-up with mostly sunny skies and temperatures just shy of 80 degrees. Also, by Friday afternoon the grass should be dry enough to get outside and mow the lawn. Saturday and Sunday temperatures will be in the low 80s also with mostly sunny skies. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

