Latest Weather Blog
Drying out by the end of Wednesday
The word of the day is clearing. The showers are coming to an end.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: The bulk of the heavy rain is passed, but there will be on and off light showers through the morning hours. In the afternoon, daytime heating may power up a thunderstorm or two across the area. However, now that the front is passed, some cooler air is moving in. Afternoon highs will be capped in the 70s today and we will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s tonight.
Up Next: Thursday will be a bit muggy to start with temperatures in the upper 70s and we will continue to watch clouds and moisture move to the south. By the afternoon the humidity will be noticeably low. Early Friday morning, temperatures will be in the 50s due to the low humidity. Friday afternoon will start us on a steady warm-up with mostly sunny skies and temperatures just shy of 80 degrees. Also, by Friday afternoon the grass should be dry enough to get outside and mow the lawn. Saturday and Sunday temperatures will be in the low 80s also with mostly sunny skies. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Trending News
Get right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pipeline cyberattack highlights concerns related to truck driving industry
-
Delay on marijuana vote
-
After series of overnight storms, clear skies are ahead
-
Effects of Colonial Pipeline shutdown highlight truck driver shortage
-
Friends, teachers and students hold candle light vigil in memory of killed...
Sports Video
-
LSU pitcher Matt Beck gets his moment at the plate
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76