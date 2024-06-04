Dry end to the weekend

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Expect an absolutely perfect day today with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to low 80s across the area. Overnight, low temperatures will fall into the mid 50s. The combination of calm winds and clear skies will create patchy fog in a few locations.

Up Next: Skies stay sunny through the remainder of the weekend, and temperatures will be around average and in the low 80s. Showers return late Tuesday into Wednesday, with storms possible through Wednesday morning and afternoon.

THE EXPLANATION:

A weak frontal passage made its way through the area yesterday bringing in a slightly drier air mass behind it. Our dew point temperatures were in the upper 60s to low 70s early Saturday morning, which is in the uncomfortable category. Now, our dew point temperatures are in the 50s and will fall into the 40s tonight. That is fairly dry and will make the low 80s today feel extremely comfortable. High pressure will be in control of our weather Sunday into Monday, keeping conditions calm and dry. Our next chance for rain returns late Tuesday night into Wednesday along another frontal passage. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Pointe Coupee and West Feliciana parish, as well as Wilkinson County, MS in a marginal risk for severe weather Tuesday night. We'll have to see if they decide to expand the risk into southeast Louisiana. Still, significant severe weather is not expected in our area at this time.

