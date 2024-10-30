Drop-off old, unwanted prescriptions at newly installed disposal boxes

BATON ROUGE - Secure boxes have been installed at area police and sheriff headquarters in an effort to curb prescription drug abuse.

"There is a misconception that just because it's prescribed by a doctor, that makes it safe," Kandyce Cowart, the manager of federal investigations at Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Louisiana said Wednesday. Cowart is leading an effort at the insurance company to set up the drop-off boxes in Louisiana.

"It's a way to provide something back to the citizens," Chief James Salsbury of the Central Police Department said about the box that was recently placed at the Central Police station.

There are 29 boxes throughout the state, installed through a grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation and National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators.

"We want everyone to go through their medicine cabinet, clean the drugs out and take them to these safe disposal sites," Cowart added.

Boxes in the capital region are located at the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, 112 Franklin Street, Napoleonville, open 8a-4p Monday-Friday; the Central Police Department on Hooper Road, 8a-4p Tuesday – Thursday; and the Denham Springs Police Department. The Denham Springs location is open 24/7.

Law enforcement agencies will destroy the drugs each box collects.

*****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz