Drone video shows the moment juvenile escape artist was captured in Pointe Coupee

POINTE COUPEE - Drone video filmed by the Pointe Coupee fire officials shows the moment 16-year-old Damarion Simmons was captured by search teams.

Simmons was wanted after escaping three different juvenile facilities over the past three months. He left the Bridge City Center for Youth near New Orleans in November. In December, he bolted from the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie. Last week, he left from a secure facility in St. Martinville.

Simmons was in custody of the Office of Juvenile Justice.

"It's akin to the legendary Frank Abagnale and Leonardo DiCaprio played 'Catch me if you can,'" District Attorney Tony Clayton said. "I think OJJ needs to hire this kid as a consultant maybe he needs to work for them."

Investigators said he is responsible for a burglary ring in Pointe Coupee Parish. Following his most recent escape, there were concerns that he was armed with three different weapons.

"This kid is either going to get killed or kill someone," Clayton said. "Or someone in the public is going to get hurt. At some point someone at OJJ needs to get the memo that this is a dangerous mix and something has to happen."



Each time Simmons escapes, those in the New Roads area are tasked with trying to find him again. Some are calling for the state to pay the bill for the mess they created.

WBRZ requested an interview once again with the Office of Juvenile Justice. A spokeswoman said no one was available.