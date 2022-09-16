87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Driver went off-road, killed person walking along Siegen Lane

1 hour 21 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, September 16 2022 Sep 16, 2022 September 16, 2022 4:51 PM September 16, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person walking along Siegen Lane was struck and killed after a car veered off the highway Friday morning.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Siegen near Cloverland Avenue. According to State Police, the car hit a curb and went into the shoulder, where it struck the victim. 

Police did not release the victim's identity Friday evening.

Photos from the scene showed the car with a damaged hood and a cracked windshield.

Trending News

Troopers are still investigating the crash, and it's unclear whether anyone will face charges. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days