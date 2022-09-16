Driver went off-road, killed person walking along Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - A person walking along Siegen Lane was struck and killed after a car veered off the highway Friday morning.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Siegen near Cloverland Avenue. According to State Police, the car hit a curb and went into the shoulder, where it struck the victim.

Police did not release the victim's identity Friday evening.

Photos from the scene showed the car with a damaged hood and a cracked windshield.

Troopers are still investigating the crash, and it's unclear whether anyone will face charges.