Driver pinned under car after crash on Greenwell Springs Road; victim airlifted
CENTRAL - A crash on Greenwell Springs Road left the driver of a car pinned under their vehicle early Friday morning.
The roadway was closed in both directions between Magnolia Bridge and Magnolia Bend Roads after a vehicle overturned, ejecting its driver and leaving them pinned beneath the car around 4:30 a.m. Friday.
AirMed transported the driver from the scene in critical condition.
The roadway was reopened at 9:20 a.m..
