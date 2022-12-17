51°
Driver killed on I-110 when passing vehicle shot at him early Friday morning, police say
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a shooting on I-110 early Friday morning that left one dead.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 3:35 a.m. Friday. Officers found Lenard Moore, 44, dead with several gunshot wounds when they arrived.
Detectives said Moore was driving on I-110 North when he was shot multiple times by a passing vehicle.
Witnesses said there was a heavy police presence on I-110 South before the Airline Highway exit with flares blocking off the roadway.
As of Saturday morning, the motive and suspect are still unknown.
No more information was immediately available.
This is a developing story.
