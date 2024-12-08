64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in St. Mary Parish

2 hours 17 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, December 08 2024 Dec 8, 2024 December 08, 2024 1:36 PM December 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FRANKLIN — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday in St. Mary Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. 

Officials have identified the victim as 40-year-old Remus Tardy of Baldwin. 

The crash occurred on U.S. 90 East Frontage Road near Louisiana Highway 83 in Franklin. 

Troopers said Tardy was driving a 2002 Lincoln Town Car on U.S. 90 East Frontage Road when the Lincoln veered off the roadway to the right. Tardy tried to regain control of the car by steering left but overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to overturn. 

Tardy was unrestrained and thrown from the car; he sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. 

A passenger, who was also unrestrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a hospital. 

Trending News

This crash remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days