Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in St. Mary Parish

FRANKLIN — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday in St. Mary Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Officials have identified the victim as 40-year-old Remus Tardy of Baldwin.

The crash occurred on U.S. 90 East Frontage Road near Louisiana Highway 83 in Franklin.

Troopers said Tardy was driving a 2002 Lincoln Town Car on U.S. 90 East Frontage Road when the Lincoln veered off the roadway to the right. Tardy tried to regain control of the car by steering left but overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to overturn.

Tardy was unrestrained and thrown from the car; he sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A passenger, who was also unrestrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a hospital.

This crash remains under investigation.