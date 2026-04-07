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Trump says he's pulling back on his threats to widen attacks

2 hours 15 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, April 07 2026 Apr 7, 2026 April 07, 2026 5:49 PM April 07, 2026 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Trump pulls back on his Iran threats for two weeks, subject to Iran agreeing to ceasefire and to reopen Strait of Hormuz

The president says that includes an array of bridges, power plants and other civilian targets — subject to Iran being ready for a two week ceasefire and to reopen Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on his social media site on Tuesday evening, Trump said Iran could agree “to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz” and said that he’d then “suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.”

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Since the war began in February, Trump has set a series of deadlines threatening escalation of the conflict, only to backoff just before they expire.

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