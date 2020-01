Driver killed after striking railing on old Mississippi River bridge

BATON ROUGE - A driver was killed Friday afternoon in a crash on Highway 190.

The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. on US 190 at the old Mississippi River bridge. State police say a vehicle hit the bridge railing, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The roadway is currently closed at the scene of the crash.

There is no word on any other possible injuries at this time.