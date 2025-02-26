61°
Latest Weather Blog
Driver injured, unborn child killed in St. Landry Parish crash
PORT BARRE - A driver was injured and her unborn child was killed in a crash Tuesday morning when she collided with the back of an 18-wheeler.
The 18-wheeler, which was being driven by 51-year-old Albert Jenkins of Lafayette, was driving on Highway 190 near the intersection with LA-473. Louisiana State Police said the truck failed to yield at a stop sign and turned left into the pathway of a Kia.
The Kia crashed into the back of the 18-wheeler's trailer. The driver of the Kia, a pregnant woman, was injured in the crash, and despite being properly restrained, her unborn child died in the crash.
Trending News
State Police did not say whether Jenkins would be facing charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD: Woman shot while exiting Interstate 12 Monday night
-
Local restaurants up egg prices amid nationwide shortage
-
Impact Charter School Board members vote to put school leaders on administrative...
-
One person in 'serious' condition after reported shooting on North Foster
-
2une In Previews: Celebrating the capital region with 225Fest