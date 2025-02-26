61°
Driver injured, unborn child killed in St. Landry Parish crash

Wednesday, February 26 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PORT BARRE - A driver was injured and her unborn child was killed in a crash Tuesday morning when she collided with the back of an 18-wheeler. 

The 18-wheeler, which was being driven by 51-year-old Albert Jenkins of Lafayette, was driving on Highway 190 near the intersection with LA-473. Louisiana State Police said the truck failed to yield at a stop sign and turned left into the pathway of a Kia. 

The Kia crashed into the back of the 18-wheeler's trailer. The driver of the Kia, a pregnant woman, was injured in the crash, and despite being properly restrained, her unborn child died in the crash. 

Trending News

State Police did not say whether Jenkins would be facing charges. 

