Driver injured, unborn child killed in St. Landry Parish crash

PORT BARRE - A driver was injured and her unborn child was killed in a crash Tuesday morning when she collided with the back of an 18-wheeler.

The 18-wheeler, which was being driven by 51-year-old Albert Jenkins of Lafayette, was driving on Highway 190 near the intersection with LA-473. Louisiana State Police said the truck failed to yield at a stop sign and turned left into the pathway of a Kia.

The Kia crashed into the back of the 18-wheeler's trailer. The driver of the Kia, a pregnant woman, was injured in the crash, and despite being properly restrained, her unborn child died in the crash.

State Police did not say whether Jenkins would be facing charges.