Driver crosses interstate lanes, dies in overnight wreck

BATON ROUGE – A 20-year-old was killed in a violent crash on I-110 early Sunday morning.

Police identified the deceased driver as Lonny Myles of Zachary.

Investigators said Myles lost control while driving on I-110 North near the Harding Boulevard entrance ramp around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. He drove from the northbound lanes, across a grassy median where he crossed the southbound lanes and crashed into a light pole.

Upon impact, the vehicle flipped in the air, tossing Myles from the vehicle, police said.

******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz