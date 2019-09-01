88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Driver crosses interstate lanes, dies in overnight wreck

33 minutes 55 seconds ago Sunday, September 01 2019 Sep 1, 2019 September 01, 2019 3:11 PM September 01, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – A 20-year-old was killed in a violent crash on I-110 early Sunday morning.

Police identified the deceased driver as Lonny Myles of Zachary.

Investigators said Myles lost control while driving on I-110 North near the Harding Boulevard entrance ramp around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. He drove from the northbound lanes, across a grassy median where he crossed the southbound lanes and crashed into a light pole.

Upon impact, the vehicle flipped in the air, tossing Myles from the vehicle, police said.

******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days