Driver, 20, killed after veering off road, crashing into tree in Lafourche Parish, State Police says
RACELAND - A 20-year-old was killed after driving off the road and crashing his truck into a tree in Lafourche Parish overnight.
State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. on LA 1 near St. Joseph Street in Raceland. It claimed the life of 20-year-old Bailey Barrios.
Troopers said Barrios was driving a pickup truck and trailer southbound on the highway. When driving around a curve in the road, Barrios crossed the center line, ran off the roadway and crashed into a tree.
Barrios was wearing a seatbelt, but he died at the scene of the crash, according to police.
A toxicology sample was taken from Barrios for analysis in an ongoing investigation.
