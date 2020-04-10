Drew Brees signs post-retirement deal with NBC over ESPN

Photo by SirusXM

NEW ORLEANS- The New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is signing with NBC Sports over ESPN, a contract that will begin post-retirement setting him up for telecasts far after his athletic career.

The 41-year-old will be groomed as a potential replacement for Chris Collinsworth on "Sunday Night Football."

“Like all NFL fans, we look forward to watching Drew continue his Hall of Fame career this fall, and we are confident his post-playing career will be just as successful,” NBC Sports spokesman Greg Hughes said.

NBC has already installed a succession plan for Collinsworth's SNF partner, Al Michaels. Following the 2022 Super Bowl, Mike Tirico will take over for Michaels full-time.

Upon retiring from the Saints, Brees is expected to start a game analyst on Notre Dame football and as a studio analyst for "Football Night in America."

NBC sold Brees on the position and company as it is "the best place to succeed," New York Post reports.

NBC could add a second NFL package, which would allow Brees and Collinsworth to both be No. 1s. If not, Brees will be in the on-deck circle.

Brees signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Saints, though there is a feeling this could be his final season. While ESPN was thought to be the highest bidder for Brees in the $6 million range, NBC’s offer is said to be competitive with it.

As for ESPN, its search to replace Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland on “Monday Night Football” continues.