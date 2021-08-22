Drew Brees raffling ball from record-breaking game to benefit Hurricane Michael victims

Photo: Drew Brees

NEW ORLEANS - Saints Quarterback Drew Brees is raffling off a game ball from his record-breaking night last week in order to benefit those affected by Hurricane Michael.

Brees made the announcement on his Twitter account Tuesday afternoon. The future hall-of-famer says he has teamed up with Prizeo to hold a raffle for the autographed football.

A $10 minimum donation to the Brees Dream Foundation will enter you for a chance to win one of the balls used in the Monday night game against the Redskins, where he set the new all-time passing record of 72,103 yards.

All of the funds raised by the foundation in this campaign will help provide resources for first responders and those affected by the storm which ravaged Florida and other states along the coast last week.

You can enter the raffle here.