Latest Weather Blog
Drew Brees hired as interim coach for Purdue ahead of game versus LSU in Citrus Bowl
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Former Saints quarterback and football star Drew Brees has been hired as an interim assistant coach for Purdue mere weeks before their game against LSU in the Citrus Bowl, according to NOLA.com.
Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger wrote that Brees wanted to help Purdue during the coaching transition. He will assist Purdue in prep for the Citrus Bowl and coach during the game.
Drew Brees, the former NFL quarterback, is being hired as an interim assistant coach at Purdue, source tells @SINow.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 15, 2022
He wanted to help during the coaching transition. He’ll assist team in prep for the Citrus Bowl and coach in the game. He can also recruit via an NCAA waiver.
?? Brees is back with the Boilers to take on the Bayou Bengals!
Let's get to work, Coach @drewbrees!
??: https://t.co/8xiOlxCTio pic.twitter.com/pLnbszoV8r— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 15, 2022
