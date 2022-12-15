Drew Brees hired as interim coach for Purdue ahead of game versus LSU in Citrus Bowl

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Former Saints quarterback and football star Drew Brees has been hired as an interim assistant coach for Purdue mere weeks before their game against LSU in the Citrus Bowl, according to NOLA.com.

Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger wrote that Brees wanted to help Purdue during the coaching transition. He will assist Purdue in prep for the Citrus Bowl and coach during the game.