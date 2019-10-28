81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Drew Brees has a doppelganger in Lafayette

7 hours 8 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, October 28 2019 Oct 28, 2019 October 28, 2019 6:47 AM October 28, 2019 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Jeremy Hohle's Facebook

A Lafayette man who happens to have an uncanny resemblance to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, chose a Halloween costume that garnered a lot of attention over the weekend.

According to The Advocate, Jeremy Hohle, a Lafayette gym owner, dressed as the famous Saints QB and received national attention for his resemblance to Brees.

During the broadcast of Sunday's Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals game, viewers were treated to several cameos of Hohle with the caption, "Not Drew Brees."

Hohle's corresponding facebook posts have since received numerous likes with some saying this probably won't be the last time viewers see Hohle on national television.  

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days