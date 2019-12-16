63°
Drew Brees breaks NFL record for career touchdown passes

By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - During Monday night's football game, Saints quarterback Drew Brees broke one of the most impressive records in NFL history.

Halfway into the third quarter, Brees tossed his 540th career touchdown pass, leapfrogging Colts and Broncos legend Peyton Manning, who retired with 539 in 2015.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is still on Drew's tail. He currently has 538 touchdown passes. Brady and the Patriots will play the Bills on Saturday.

 

