90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dramatic video shows bystanders freeing woman from SUV after rollover crash on Highland Road

1 hour 48 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, September 27 2023 Sep 27, 2023 September 27, 2023 9:58 AM September 27, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Passersby used a baseball bat to free a woman from an overturned SUV after it was stuck at an intersection on Highland Road.

The crash happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highland Road and Lori Burgess Avenue. The SUV was knocked on its side after what appeared to be a T-bone crash.

Video taken moments after the crash showed two people smashing in the windshield. The occupant of the overturned SUV did not appear to be seriously hurt as she was pulled from the vehicle.

Trending News

No other details on the wreck were immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days