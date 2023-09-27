Dramatic video shows bystanders freeing woman from SUV after rollover crash on Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - Passersby used a baseball bat to free a woman from an overturned SUV after it was stuck at an intersection on Highland Road.

The crash happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highland Road and Lori Burgess Avenue. The SUV was knocked on its side after what appeared to be a T-bone crash.

Video taken moments after the crash showed two people smashing in the windshield. The occupant of the overturned SUV did not appear to be seriously hurt as she was pulled from the vehicle.

No other details on the wreck were immediately available.