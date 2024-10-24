Latest Weather Blog
Drainage work for first phase of LA 30 roundabouts in Ascension Parish nears completion
GONZALES — Drainage work for the first phase of the LA 30 roundabout project in Ascension Parish is almost done.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said Thursday that the first roundabout will begin taking shape in the coming months.
Crews will soon start installing embankment, stone and new asphalt as St. Landry Avenue and Robert Wilson Road are widened to accommodate the roundabout configuration at the intersection of the three roads.
LA 30 south and the Interstate 10 on and off ramps will also be widened as part of this first phase. Phase two will focus on LA 30 north and the interior construction of the roundabouts.
LaDOTD said that once the project is complete, the traffic signals at the I-10 intersections, as well as the signal at LA 30 and Cabela’s Parkway/Tanger Boulevard, will be removed.
LaDOTD data said its shows roundabouts reduce fatalities by up to 90% and reduce injury crashes by up to 76%.
Photos from LaDOTD.
