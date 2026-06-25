Gov. Landry vetoes several bills, funding provisions passed during 2026 legislative session

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry vetoed several pieces of legislation that made it to his desk from the 2026 legislative session.

A total of six pieces of legislation were rejected wholesale by the governor, with aspects of three funding bills also vetoed.

Among the vetoed legislation was Sen. Regina Barrow's SB 283, which would have created a special economic district for The BLVD at Harding, a multi-million dollar shopping development in North Baton Rouge.

Landry also shot down Sen. Jimmy Harris' Pilot Innovation Hub, which, if SB 384 became law, would have helped create the infrastructure to implement "innovative technologies to address public challenges, stimulate local economic activity and create job opportunities."

HB 688 from Rep. Joseph Orgeron would have added the Atlantic tarpon to the list of saltwater game fish recognized by the state. Explaining his veto, Landry called the legislation "a solution in search of a problem."

"This legal designation is completely unnecessary since our anglers already treat tarpon as a catch-and-release sport fish in Louisiana," he said in his veto message, signed June 12.

Gov. Landry also vetoed HB 1194. Terry Landry Jr.'s legislation to expand and enhance the Healthy Food Retail Act to improve access to affordable fresh food in underserved communities and food deserts.

"The bill expands the Healthy Food Retail Act by directing the Louisiana Department of Agriculture to administer a financing program, yet it makes this mandate contingent on funding being available. No appropriation is made to cover either the originally created program, the expanded program, or the newly contemplated revolving loan fund," Landry said in his veto message.

The governor rejected a new law that would have increased the compensation cap of the wrongful conviction compensation law.

"At a time when working families are struggling with rising costs, our teachers did not receive the permanent pay raise they deserve, and taxpayers expecting government to spend their money responsibly, I cannot support a bill that increases potential payouts by 50% while failing to address serious flaws in the process," Landry said in his explanation for vetoing Sen. Gerald Boudreaux's SB 125.

Rep. Delisha Boyd's HB 950 would have created an educational program to encourage the protection of elderly citizens' pensions and retirement income. Landry vetoed the bill, saying he did not object to its purpose, but said that "creating an entirely new program within a separate agency which duplicates responsibilities without providing funding is poor public policy."

Landry also removed several funding items from appropriations and funding bills passed by the legislature.

In HB 312, which makes supplemental appropriations for the 2025-26 fiscal year, Landry vetoed funding for the following provisions in the Capital region:

$500,000 to the Baton Rouge Mentorship program 29:11 Academy

$50,000 to Future Seed for a fresh food market in Baker

$125,000 to Port Allen's Youth Village Restoration Center, Inc. for 37 operating expenses and programmatic expenses

$75,000 to the City Court of Baton Rouge for the Baton 40 Rouge City Constable's Office for acquisitions and 41 equipment purchases

$10,000 to City Year, Inc. for program expenses

$10,000 to City Year, Inc. for student educational resources

$50,000 to the McKinley High School Alumni Association for the McKinley Alumni Center for operational support, capital improvements, and services to preserve the historical and educational legacy

$75,000 to LAEHCY - Louisiana Association for the Education of Homeless Children and Youth for operating expenses

$110,000 to the East Baton Rouge Consolidated Government for programs and services to support community development, social services, and educational initiatives in Metropolitan Council District 10

$50,000 to Baton Rouge-based nonprofit, Louisiana Early Start Alliance, for the Parent Advancement Pilot Program

In HB 1 and HB 2, the state operating budget and Capital Outlay budget, respectively, Landry vetoed several provisions in the Capital region, including $600,000 in funding for the Louisiana Leadership Institute, $362,000 for the McKinley High Alumni Association, $18 million for the Good Deed Foundation and $2 million for the Project 70805 Ghost Kitchen Redevelopment.