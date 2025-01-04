60°
Drago's says it has lost lease at location near College Drive; plans to shutter by end of month
BATON ROUGE — A popular seafood restaurant says it has lost its lease and must move to a new location.
Drago's said its location on Constitution Avenue near College Drive in Baton Rouge would close by the end of the month and reopen later at a new location yet to be announced.
The restaurant's operators said they were "in the process of negotiating a new home for Drago's Baton Rouge." It promised updates "very soon."
Drago's also has other restaurants in Louisiana and Mississippi.
