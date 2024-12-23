37°
Latest Weather Blog
Dr. Z on winterizing your skincare routine
BATON ROUGE - Though it doesn't feel very cool outside, dermatologist Dr. Anne Zedlitz discussed the proper way to winterize your skin today on News 2 at 4.
Dr. Z said one mistake many people make is trying to scrub away dead skin, such as by using a loufa. She said that can make skin dry out faster, and instead people should be picky about what items they use to moisturize and protect their skin. That includes cleansers, moisturizers, and even sunscreen to resist UV rays during bright, cooler days.
Trending News
To learn more about Dr. Z's practice, visit her website at www.zdermatology.com.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Geismar Volunteer Fire Department hosts annual Santa parade collecting food items
-
St. Gabriel toy drive spreads Christmas cheer through the town
-
Nubian Kruzers Motorcycle Club hosts 19th annual toy drive
-
Sleigh N' Play Toy Giveaway brings Christmas to kids and adults
-
LSP: Ponchatoula man killed in altercation with Tangipahoa Parish deputy
Sports Video
-
LSU men's basketball wins 10th game of the season after defeating UNO...
-
LSU lands No. 1 offensive lineman in the transfer portal, expecting another...
-
Brian Kelly's Million Dollar Match Challenge is paying off in the transfer...
-
Baton Rouge area senior football players participate in the 2024 CALEF Red...
-
$$$ Best Bets: The 12-team College Football Playoff begins!