Dr. Z on jawlines and necklines

BATON ROUGE - Local dermatologist Dr. Ann Zedlitz visited News 2 at 4 Monday with a mix of a history lesson and info about modern techniques to improve the overall appearance of your neckline.

Nefertiti was the queen of Egypt over 3000 years ago. She was the held up as the epitome of beauty - especially her neck and jawline.

Techniques to reshape jawline and smooth necklines using relaxant- Botox, Dysport, Xeomin. There are muscles, platysmal bands, that pull down on skin of the neck causing us to loose the definition of the jawline. Adding relaxant decreases the pull so the skin stays "tucked up" under the jawline. This can also decrease the horizontal lines and longitudinal bands that occur. This together is called the Nefertiti Lift. Dr. Zedlitz has been doing it for years now and it can make a significant difference.

Price ranges from $250 to $500 depending on how strong your muscles are, the stronger the muscles, the more relaxant needed and therefore the price is higher.

Fillers can be used also to fill in the deeper horizontal lines, this is for an expert injector only.

A new term Dr. Z has coined is “Netflix Neck.” The doctor has noted the trend in younger people, aged 20 to 30. She says these younger individuals are getting the horizontal lines earlier due to the high amount of time spent on electronic devices. This can be work related or entertainment. Watching Netflix on a iPad where you neck is bent down for hours, or playing a video game like her son does with Madden football. She says she saw a young woman recently in her 20’s and knew immediately she must have a job where she kept her neck bent all the time-and she did marketing and worked using an iPad.

Other things Dr. Z recommend to deal with the neck lines are:

-Neck pillow that cradle your neck so it is is an extended position

-Turn over and lay on your belly and watch that movie or play that video game

-Text holding your phone up

You can learn more about Dr. Z's practice at www.zdermatology.com.