Dr. William Tate becomes LSU's first Black university president

BATON ROUGE - LSU's Board of Supervisors chose a new university president Thursday, ending its search in historic fashion.

Thursday evening, the board named Dr. William Tate IV the new president of the LSU system. He comes from the University of South Carolina, where he served as provost and executive vice president of academic affairs.

The SEC confirmed Tate is the first African-American university president at not just LSU but the whole Southeastern Conference.

Tate will officially take over starting July 2, 2021.

Earlier Thursday, the university's Board of Supervisors heard from each of the three candidates who were aiming to secure the coveted leadership role. The other finalists included Kelvin Doergemeier and Jim Henderson.

