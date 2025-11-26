68°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern University President Dennis Shields leaving university
BATON ROUGE - Southern University President Dennis Shields will be leaving the university, and a search for his replacement will start at the new year.
The agenda for the upcoming SU Board of Supervisors meeting for Friday lists an item to select an "Interim President for Southern University System commencing on January 1, 2026, until a permanent President is selected."
WBRZ reached out to the university, which said a formal announcement will be made at the board meeting.
Shields, an Iowa native, served as the chancellor of University of Wisconsin Platteville for nearly 12 years before coming to Baton Rouge in 2022.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LOSFA says START system back online, accounts not involved in cyber attack
-
Baton Rouge Fire Department gives safety tips on cooking Thanksgiving dinner
-
Baton Rouge caterer preps 3,000 pounds of turkey for Thanksgiving orders
-
WBRSO: Person struck by vehicle on La. Highway 1, taken to hospital...
-
Funeral arrangements announced for former West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes