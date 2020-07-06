76°
Latest Weather Blog
Dozens of streets, I-110 flood in Baton Rouge during deluge Monday
BATON ROUGE - Two-dozen streets and intersections closed Monday as nearly 3 inches of rain poured down, leading to localized street flooding.
The area is under a weather advisory until Tuesday evening. Click HERE for more from the WBRZ weather team.
Photos shared with WBRZ showed curb-high water blocking streets and stranding vehicles.
Many surface streets were flooded around 10 a.m. Monday. I-110 was closed until after lunch because of high water covering the curve at the Governor's Mansion.
Click HERE to watch live WBRZ newscasts and weather updates.
Traffic information below