Doyle softball presented a Key to the City after claiming state championship

LIVINGSTON— The community celebrated the Doyle Tigers softball team on Thursday afternoon after being crowned state champions this past Sunday.

Mayor JT Taylor presented the squad with a Key to the City at the Town of Livingston Town Hall and proclaimed Sunday, May 4th, 2025, as Doyle Lady Tiger Day.

"As a coach, this is the best team I have ever had, hands down, between baseball and softball," said Head Coach Kyle Wieck.

Doyle narrowly defeated Jena, 4-3, in the Division III Non-Select state championship game in Sulphur on Sunday.