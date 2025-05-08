84°
Doyle softball presented a Key to the City after claiming state championship

36 minutes 51 seconds ago Thursday, May 08 2025 May 8, 2025 May 08, 2025 2:08 PM May 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

LIVINGSTON— The community celebrated the Doyle Tigers softball team on Thursday afternoon after being crowned state champions this past Sunday.

Mayor JT Taylor presented the squad with a Key to the City at the Town of Livingston Town Hall and proclaimed Sunday, May 4th, 2025, as Doyle Lady Tiger Day.

"As a coach, this is the best team I have ever had, hands down, between baseball and softball," said Head Coach Kyle Wieck. 

Doyle narrowly defeated Jena, 4-3, in the Division III Non-Select state championship game in Sulphur on Sunday.

