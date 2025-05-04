Doyle softball holds on to beat Jena, claims first state title sine 2018

SULPHUR - The Doyle softball team is once again a state champion.

The Tigers edged Jena, 4-3, in the Division III Non-Select state championship game Sunday at the North Frasch Softball Complex in Sulphur.

Kylee Savant's three-RBI double in the top of the fifth gave Doyle a 4-2 lead.

OTHER SCORES

Division I Non-Select championship game

Sam Houston 3, Dutchtown 2

Division II Non-Select championship game

North Desoto 6, Assumption 5