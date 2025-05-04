66°
Doyle softball holds on to beat Jena, claims first state title sine 2018
SULPHUR - The Doyle softball team is once again a state champion.
The Tigers edged Jena, 4-3, in the Division III Non-Select state championship game Sunday at the North Frasch Softball Complex in Sulphur.
Kylee Savant's three-RBI double in the top of the fifth gave Doyle a 4-2 lead.
OTHER SCORES
Division I Non-Select championship game
Sam Houston 3, Dutchtown 2
Division II Non-Select championship game
North Desoto 6, Assumption 5
