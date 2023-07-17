90°
Downed powerlines blocking highway in Gonzales Monday morning
GONZALES - A utility pole broke along a highway in Gonzales early Monday morning, blocking the roadway and knocking out power for hundreds in the area.
Gonzales Police said South Burnside Avenue was first closed at Orice Roth Road around 6 a.m. According to Entergy, a utility pole fell over and left lines strewn across the highway.
As of around 10 a.m., the road was still closed and roughly 800 households were without electricity.
It was unclear what caused the utility pole to collapse.
