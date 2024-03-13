Latest Weather Blog
Dow welcomes students to Plaquemine for its first Girls in STEM Day in Louisiana
PLAQUEMINE — Dow's facility near Plaquemine will host more than 350 female students Thursday for its first Girls in STEM Day in Louisiana.
The company has had a similar educational outreach program in Texas for the past six years. This is its debut event in Louisiana. The students attending are from classrooms in Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes. The event will be held at a Plaquemine community college campus.
The day is set up to promote interest in science, technology, engineering, and math by letting young girls meet professionals in industry. The sixth-graders will have a chance to take part in hands-on projects from biology, chemistry, computer science, engineering, environmental science and physics.
"This event is designed to showcase the possibilities and opportunities available to women in STEM and industry," Taesia Shello, Dow's global talent acquisition diversity program leader said in a statement. "Girls will have an opportunity to participate in fun activities that will stimulate learning. This will be a great day for our surrounding community."
Speakers include Terysa Ridgeway, a former rocket scientist who developed a coding robot for children.
