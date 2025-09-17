Douglas Manship Jr., part of first family of Baton Rouge journalism, dies at age 82

BATON ROUGE — Douglas Manship Jr., part of Baton Rouge's first family of journalism, has died. He was 82.

Manship was a grandson of Charles P. Manship Sr., who founded Capital City Press in 1909 with James Edmonds. Charles Manship bought out Edmonds in 1912 and his four grandchildren later ran the company until selling it to New Orleans-based Georges Media Group in 2012.

The Manship family retained the company's television holdings. Manship Media continues to operate WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge and KRGV-TV in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas.

Douglas Manship Jr. worked as Capital City Press' correspondent in Washington for the Morning Advocate and State-Times and later served as news feature editor, editorial writer and director of the company's online operation.

After the State-Times closed in 1991, his father Douglas Manship Sr. became president of Capital City Press and David Manship was named publisher. After Douglas Manship Sr. died in 1999 and David Manship stepped down, Douglas Manship Jr. became publisher of The Advocate.

In 2007, Douglas Manship Jr. retired and David Manship returned as publisher and chief operating officer.

The Manship family also owned WJBO-AM and WFMF-FM in Baton Rouge.

WBRZ signed on 70 years ago and remains the market's only locally owned news outlet. It is currently marking its anniversary through a series of vignettes exploring the top stories and personalities over the past seven decades.

The Manship siblings, Dina Manship Planche, Richard, David and Doug Jr., were inducted into the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication Hall of Fame in 2018.