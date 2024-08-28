93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Doug Moreau stepping out of LSU football broadcast booth for 2024 season after recent surgery

1 hour 22 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, August 28 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE — Longtime LSU football announcer Doug Moreau will not be part of the Tigers' broadcasts in the 2024 season while he recovers from recent surgery, the school announced Wednesday.

The former LSU tight end has been part of the broadcasts since 1988, and was also on the broadcast team from 1972 to 1981. Away from the field, he has been district attorney, assistant district attorney and judge.

Previously this summer, the school announced that Tiger Stadium announcer Dan Borne would be away for at least part of the 2024 season, also for health reasons.

The Tigers' 2024 season opener is Sunday at 6:30 p.m. LSU will play Southern California in a game that will be broadcast on WBRZ.

LSU's Tiger Stadium turns 100 this year. The home opener is Sept. 7 against Nicholls.

