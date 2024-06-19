DOTD to host meetings to inform public about I-10 widening project

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will be holding three public meetings to address concerns associated with the I-10 widening project.

The focus on the meetings will be on the improvements proposed from LA 415 in Port Allen, all the way to Essen Lane in East Baton Rouge Parish. Some of the funds for the project have already been secured.

A total of $360 million will come from the Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle Bonds, also known as GARVEE Bonds, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards. That announcement was made earlier this year.

During the meetings, residents will be able to visually see the improvements planned for I-10, give feedback, and ask questions related to the work.

WBRZ reported Monday that the state will need to buy nearly two-dozen properties as part of the expansion.

Public meetings:

Tuesday, August 28

5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

McKinley Middle Magnet School

1550 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive

Wednesday, August 29

5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Addis Community Center

7520 Highway 1 South

Thursday, August 30

5:50 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Baton Rouge Marriott

5500 Hilton Ave.