DOTD proposes closure of I-10 exit in Baton Rouge

1 hour 45 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, February 14 2025 Feb 14, 2025 February 14, 2025 11:44 AM February 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Flyers handed out near the Washington Street exit of I-10 said that DOTD is proposing the closure of the exit. 

"DOTD is proposing the permanent closure of the exit to Washington Street (Lorri Burgess Avenue) from I-10 eastbound," the flyer read. 

DOTD said the closure would help with weaving and congestion issues on the Interstate. Alternate routes motorists could take if the exit was closed include the Highland Road exit and the Terrace Street exit. 

