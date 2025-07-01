94°
Latest Weather Blog
DOTD: Lockhart Road bridge in Denham Springs closed indefinitely during emergency deck repairs
LIVINGSTON — The bridge on Lockhart Road at Arlington Drive in Denham Springs was closed on Tuesday afternoon for emergency deck repairs, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said.
During a routine maintenance check of Lockhart, also known as La. 1026, crews found issues with the road's surface that required immediate repairs, a DOTD spokesperson said.
No timeline for the bridge's reopening was given.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart passes away after cardiac arrest
-
Police identify man killed in shooting Monday afternoon
-
Police ask for help identifying TJ Maxx thieves
-
Two Baton Rouge women among hundreds charged in fraud of programs for...
-
2une In Previews: Watson's first 4th of July Parade