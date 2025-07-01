DOTD: Lockhart Road bridge in Denham Springs closed indefinitely during emergency deck repairs

LIVINGSTON — The bridge on Lockhart Road at Arlington Drive in Denham Springs was closed on Tuesday afternoon for emergency deck repairs, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said.

During a routine maintenance check of Lockhart, also known as La. 1026, crews found issues with the road's surface that required immediate repairs, a DOTD spokesperson said.

No timeline for the bridge's reopening was given.