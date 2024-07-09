DOTD installs speed feedback signage, changes speed limits along Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

RAMAH — Drivers in St. Martin and Iberville parishes will begin to notice "your speed" feedback signs warning them to slow down when driving too fast on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, the Department of Transportation and Development announced Tuesday.

LaDOTD said that the speed limit has also changed for all motorists to 60 mph, a change from the previous speed limit of 55 for trucks and 60 for cars. Trucks driving on the stretch of Interstate 10 between Baton Rouge and Lafayette will be restricted to the right lane only.

The intention of the signage and speed limit change is so all vehicles will be moving at a consistent speed, with the end goal being a reduction in crashes and other incidents, DOTD said.

The changes along the basin bridge are a result of a piece of 2022 legislation establishing the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge as a Highway Safety Corridor, which calls for additional signage and speed cameras. The "your speed" feedback signage was the second phase in the project, the first being additional signage installed in March.

The final phase, which will involve installing speed safety cameras and issuing citations, will take place in late 2025, WBRZ reported.