DOTD gives update on major roadways as snow, ice clears

Friday, January 24 2025
By: Sarah Lawrence

As Louisiana pokes it head back up and out from under its blanket of snow, major roadways are reopening for travel.

According to the Department of Transportation and Development, all roadways closed as a result of the snow and freezing temperatures have reopened.

