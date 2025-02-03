70°
Latest Weather Blog
DOTD gives update on major roadways as snow, ice clears
As Louisiana pokes it head back up and out from under its blanket of snow, major roadways are reopening for travel.
According to the Department of Transportation and Development, all roadways closed as a result of the snow and freezing temperatures have reopened.
You can also check closures on DOTD's traffic map here.
More News
