DOTD gives update on LA 1 bridge replacement project

PORT ALLEN— Louisiana Department of Transportation officials say construction on the new bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway is nearing completion after settlement issues caused multiple delays last year.

Contractors are expected to complete the bridge by early 2025. They are now focused on placing the bridge deck onto the structure.

DOTD says the new bridge will improve safety for drivers. It will have three, 12 foot travel lanes and have a much greater capacity than the old bridge. Traffic will be diverted to the new structure by late 2024 or early 2025.