DOTD: Dalrymple Drive closure continuing I-10 Widening Project postponed; no new date set
BATON ROUGE — A Dalrymple Drive closure originally scheduled for Monday night has been postponed, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials said.
DOTD originally said the Monday evening and Tuesday morning closure was to continue work on the I-10 Widening Project between East Lakeshore Drive and March Street.
The closures, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said, "are necessary for the progression of the project."
