87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

DOTD cancels Monday night's extended closure of I-12 eastbound at the split

1 hour 29 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, August 26 2024 Aug 26, 2024 August 26, 2024 8:37 AM August 26, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE— An extended interstate closure related to the College Drive Flyover project originally set for Monday night has been canceled after officials say work was completed on Sunday night.

On Friday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation announced it would be extending closures at the I-10/I-12 split in Baton Rouge through Sunday and Monday nights.

DOTD officials began the closures Thursday night to allow crews to install bridge girders for a new structure that will serve as a dedicated College Drive exit lane.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days