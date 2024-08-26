87°
Latest Weather Blog
DOTD cancels Monday night's extended closure of I-12 eastbound at the split
BATON ROUGE— An extended interstate closure related to the College Drive Flyover project originally set for Monday night has been canceled after officials say work was completed on Sunday night.
On Friday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation announced it would be extending closures at the I-10/I-12 split in Baton Rouge through Sunday and Monday nights.
DOTD officials began the closures Thursday night to allow crews to install bridge girders for a new structure that will serve as a dedicated College Drive exit lane.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Economic impact of Super Bowl in New Orleans
-
Junior at Alabama high school dies after receiving brain injury during football...
-
Man arrested for murder, allegedly offered woman $2K not to call police
-
Zachary community supports family who lost home in fire
-
Parents outraged after teacher attacks their 13-year-old daughter in St. Helena Parish