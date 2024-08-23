93°
I-12 East at I-10/12 split closure extended to Sunday, Monday nights
BATON ROUGE - The overnight closures of I-12 East at the I-10/I-12 split in Baton Rouge will extend to Sunday and Monday nights so crews can finish bridge girder work on the College Flyover project, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
Previously, the closures were only announced for Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The detour for I-12 East traffic is to proceed east on I-10 to the Essen Lane exit and north on Essen to the I-12 East onramp.
